Virat and Anushka: A Stylish Airport Sighting and Career Updates

In a delightful treat for fans, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen together at Mumbai airport, radiating style and ease. The couple paused for photographers, arresting the moment with smiles that spoke volumes before embarking on their journey.

Virat sported a casual yet sophisticated appearance in a white T-shirt with a muted blue overshirt, complemented by dark trousers. His look was accentuated with signature glasses and a neat beard, exuding a relaxed, off-duty aura. Anushka opted for an effortlessly chic ensemble, wearing a dark jacket with vibrant motifs and loose black trousers, embodying understated elegance, perfect for a morning airport appearance.

Earlier in the week, the pair was also seen at the Gateway of India ferry terminal upon returning from Alibaug, with videos of their outing quickly gaining traction online. In his professional life, Virat recently participated in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, emerging as India's leading run-scorer, although the team fell short in the series under Shubman Gill's captaincy. Looking ahead, Virat is slated to appear next in the 2026 Indian Premier League and an ODI tour to England starting July 14. Meanwhile, Anushka's return to cinema is highly anticipated, with her film 'Chakda Xpress,' based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, yet to announce a release date. (ANI)