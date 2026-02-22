Left Menu

Virat and Anushka: A Stylish Airport Sighting and Career Updates

Cricket icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, showcasing their relaxed yet stylish looks. While Virat gears up for future cricket events, Anushka remains off-screen, with fans eagerly awaiting her next film, 'Chakda Xpress.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:34 IST
Virat and Anushka: A Stylish Airport Sighting and Career Updates
Virat Kohli and Anushka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a delightful treat for fans, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen together at Mumbai airport, radiating style and ease. The couple paused for photographers, arresting the moment with smiles that spoke volumes before embarking on their journey.

Virat sported a casual yet sophisticated appearance in a white T-shirt with a muted blue overshirt, complemented by dark trousers. His look was accentuated with signature glasses and a neat beard, exuding a relaxed, off-duty aura. Anushka opted for an effortlessly chic ensemble, wearing a dark jacket with vibrant motifs and loose black trousers, embodying understated elegance, perfect for a morning airport appearance.

Earlier in the week, the pair was also seen at the Gateway of India ferry terminal upon returning from Alibaug, with videos of their outing quickly gaining traction online. In his professional life, Virat recently participated in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, emerging as India's leading run-scorer, although the team fell short in the series under Shubman Gill's captaincy. Looking ahead, Virat is slated to appear next in the 2026 Indian Premier League and an ODI tour to England starting July 14. Meanwhile, Anushka's return to cinema is highly anticipated, with her film 'Chakda Xpress,' based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, yet to announce a release date. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

 United States
2
Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

 India
3
Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Acciden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026