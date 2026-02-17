Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Verdict in Telugu Actress Prathyusha's Tragic Case

The Supreme Court upheld a two-year jail term for Siddhartha Reddy, convicted of abetting Telugu actress Prathyusha's 2002 suicide. Her mother, Sarojini Devi, respects the verdict but feels the punishment is insufficient. The case highlights complexities in her daughter's tragic relationship with Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:07 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Verdict in Telugu Actress Prathyusha's Tragic Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the two-year prison sentence of Siddhartha Reddy, convicted for abetting the suicide of Telugu actress Prathyusha in 2002. The court directed Reddy to surrender within four weeks.

Prathyusha's mother, Sarojini Devi, expressed respect for the court's verdict but voiced her opinion that Reddy should have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Devi alleged evidence manipulation and faces ongoing grief from her daughter's death.

Prathyusha, popular in Telugu and Tamil cinema, allegedly entered a suicide pact with Reddy due to parental disapproval of their relationship. Despite seeking medical help, Prathyusha succumbed, while Reddy survived, sparking a sensational trial.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

 India
2
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
3
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026