Supreme Court Upholds Verdict in Telugu Actress Prathyusha's Tragic Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the two-year prison sentence of Siddhartha Reddy, convicted for abetting the suicide of Telugu actress Prathyusha in 2002. The court directed Reddy to surrender within four weeks.

Prathyusha's mother, Sarojini Devi, expressed respect for the court's verdict but voiced her opinion that Reddy should have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Devi alleged evidence manipulation and faces ongoing grief from her daughter's death.

Prathyusha, popular in Telugu and Tamil cinema, allegedly entered a suicide pact with Reddy due to parental disapproval of their relationship. Despite seeking medical help, Prathyusha succumbed, while Reddy survived, sparking a sensational trial.