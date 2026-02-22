Reviving Classics: A Star-Studded Lineup at the Red Lorry Film Festival

The upcoming Red Lorry Film Festival (RLFF) promises to be a spectacular affair with a curated selection of over 120 films. The festival will pay tribute to iconic personalities like filmmaker Pradip Krishen and late actor Dharmendra.

Pradip Krishen's retrospective will include the world premiere of 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' at Berlin, along with screenings of 'Electric Moon' and 'Massey Sahib'. These films are making their much-anticipated return thanks to the efforts of the Film Heritage Foundation.

Honoring Dharmendra, the festival will feature his acclaimed film 'Satyakam' as part of its tribute lineup. Other highlights include anniversary screenings, international films that entered the Oscar race, and classic gems like 'Barsaat Ki Raat'. The festival runs from March 13 to 15 across multiple venues in the city.

