Kashi's Controversial 'Masane Ki Holi': Tradition or Transgression?

The Kashi Vidvat Parishad, an esteemed council of Sanskrit scholars, is contesting the 'Masane Ki Holi' tradition held on cremation grounds in Varanasi. The practice, involving playing with ash and color, is viewed by some as a symbolic observance of life and death. Parishad member Vinay Pandey argues it deviates from scriptural traditions and urges for its discontinuation.

Critics, including Sanatan Rakshak Dal state president Ajay Sharma, claim 'Masane Ki Holi' was initiated in 2014 and associated with unruly behavior and substance use. Sharma emphasizes that visiting cremation grounds without purpose is discouraged by scriptures, branding the event a potential blemish on Varanasi's sacred image.

Defender Gulshan Kapoor insists on the tradition's historical and scriptural roots, countering that opponents are motivated by financial grievances. He asserts that historical references support the rite, arguing that it was revived after decline during Mughal dominance. The debate continues with strong sentiments on both sides.

