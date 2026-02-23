Left Menu

Shifting Loyalties: An Electoral Test for Labour in Manchester

In Manchester's Gorton and Denton constituency, once a Labour stronghold, the Green Party and right-wing Reform UK threaten longstanding political traditions. Key issues include Labour's policy reversals, the controversial role of Peter Mandelson, and shifting voter loyalties, signaling a crucial test for Labour's future under Keir Starmer.

Support for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party is waning in Manchester, a region traditionally dominated by Labour politics. The Green Party and the right-wing Reform UK are challenging Labour's grip in the upcoming by-election, threatening to disrupt years of political consistency.

The Gorton and Denton constituency, historically a Labour bastion, faces significant political shifts as younger, diverse voters lean towards the Greens, while older, working-class communities consider the policies of Reform UK. Allegations against Peter Mandelson and Labour's policy reversals have further contributed to voter dissatisfaction.

With Reform UK gaining momentum under the leadership of Nigel Farage, Labour faces an existential crisis. A loss in this crucial by-election could spark a wider leadership challenge for Starmer, whose political future hangs in the balance amid rising support for alternative parties.

