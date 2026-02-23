Remembering Dharmendra: A Cinematic Legend Honored at BAFTA

The late Bollywood actor Dharmendra was celebrated posthumously at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, held in London. The cinematic legend was the sole Indian figure in the memorial segment, alongside notable global icons.

Dharmendra, who passed away in November aged 89, left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema over a career spanning six decades and more than 300 films. His daughter, Esha Deol, expressed pride in her father's legacy, praising his magnetic presence and humility.

In addition to Dharmendra's tribute, the evening recognized Indian cinema achievements with the Manipuri film 'Boong' winning Best Children's & Family Film, a significant accomplishment for the regional cinema industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)