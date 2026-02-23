Ukraine's Naftogaz secures first U.S. LNG delivery via Germany

Left Menu

Ukraine's ​Naftogaz has ​secured ‌the supply of ​U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) via ‌a terminal in Germany, the state-run oil and gas company said ‌on Monday. The LNG will ‌be sourced from the U.S. and supplied in Germany by TotalEnergies, ⁠Naftogaz ​said. After ⁠it is regasified by Deutsche ReGas, ⁠it will then be delivered ​via pipelines through Poland to ⁠Ukraine, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:31 IST
After ⁠it is regasified by Deutsche ReGas, ⁠it will then be delivered ​via pipelines through Poland to ⁠Ukraine, it said.

After ⁠it is regasified by Deutsche ReGas, ⁠it will then be delivered ​via pipelines through Poland to ⁠Ukraine, it said. "This new partnership ⁠opens ​up a new reliable import route for Ukraine for ⁠the current year," CEO Serhiy ⁠Koretskyi ⁠said in a statement.

