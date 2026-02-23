Ukraine's Naftogaz secures first U.S. LNG delivery via Germany
Ukraine's Naftogaz has secured the supply of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) via a terminal in Germany, the state-run oil and gas company said on Monday. The LNG will be sourced from the U.S. and supplied in Germany by TotalEnergies, Naftogaz said. After it is regasified by Deutsche ReGas, it will then be delivered via pipelines through Poland to Ukraine, it said.
After it is regasified by Deutsche ReGas, it will then be delivered via pipelines through Poland to Ukraine, it said. "This new partnership opens up a new reliable import route for Ukraine for the current year," CEO Serhiy Koretskyi said in a statement.
