Left Menu

Guj DGP reviews border security during Kutch visit

He discussed ways to establish strong coordination between various security agencies and attended a high-level crime conference at the district headquarters in Bhuj during his two-day visit on February 21 and 22. Later, a special meeting was held with senior officials of agencies such as the Border Security Force BSF, Indian Air Force, Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau and NTRO National Technical Research Organisation, according to a release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:29 IST
Guj DGP reviews border security during Kutch visit
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Director General of Police K L N Rao reviewed the security in border areas of Kutch, which shares international and maritime boundaries with Pakistan, officials said on Monday. He discussed ways to establish strong coordination between various security agencies and attended a high-level crime conference at the district headquarters in Bhuj during his two-day visit on February 21 and 22. ''The State police chief reviewed the crime situation in the border area at the high-level crime conference held in Bhuj. Later, a special meeting was held with senior officials of agencies such as the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Air Force, Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau and NTRO (National Technical Research Organisation),'' according to a release. The meeting emphasised establishing strong coordination between all agencies with a focus on intelligence sharing, preventing drug trafficking and potential infiltration, and fishermen's issues. The progress of NCORD (National Coordination Centre) was also discussed. The DGP adopted the Naliya police station and announced a Rs 5 lakh grant. He also hoisted flags and participated in joint patrolling with the Indian Coast Guard, BSF, and jawans of Gujarat Police on the Jakhau coast, it said. He also visited the remote Pingaleswar outpost and gave necessary instructions to maintain vigilance on the challenges at the sensitive coastal strip. ''Keeping in mind the sensitive geographical location of Kutch, Rao gave guidance for maintaining alertness on the sea and land borders, increasing the use of technology and seamless coordination between agencies,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-UK aircraft parts company director jailed for fraud which caused millions in losses

UPDATE 1-UK aircraft parts company director jailed for fraud which caused mi...

 Global
2
State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensions with Iran soar

State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensio...

 United States
3
UPDATE 1-EU adds eight Russian officials to human rights sanctions list

UPDATE 1-EU adds eight Russian officials to human rights sanctions list

 Global
4
7th edition of Asia Economic Dialogue to be held in Pune from Feb 26 to 28

7th edition of Asia Economic Dialogue to be held in Pune from Feb 26 to 28

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026