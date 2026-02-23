Guj DGP reviews border security during Kutch visit

Gujarat Director General of Police K L N Rao reviewed the security in border areas of Kutch, which shares international and maritime boundaries with Pakistan, officials said on Monday. He discussed ways to establish strong coordination between various security agencies and attended a high-level crime conference at the district headquarters in Bhuj during his two-day visit on February 21 and 22. ''The State police chief reviewed the crime situation in the border area at the high-level crime conference held in Bhuj. Later, a special meeting was held with senior officials of agencies such as the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Air Force, Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau and NTRO (National Technical Research Organisation),'' according to a release. The meeting emphasised establishing strong coordination between all agencies with a focus on intelligence sharing, preventing drug trafficking and potential infiltration, and fishermen's issues. The progress of NCORD (National Coordination Centre) was also discussed. The DGP adopted the Naliya police station and announced a Rs 5 lakh grant. He also hoisted flags and participated in joint patrolling with the Indian Coast Guard, BSF, and jawans of Gujarat Police on the Jakhau coast, it said. He also visited the remote Pingaleswar outpost and gave necessary instructions to maintain vigilance on the challenges at the sensitive coastal strip. ''Keeping in mind the sensitive geographical location of Kutch, Rao gave guidance for maintaining alertness on the sea and land borders, increasing the use of technology and seamless coordination between agencies,'' the release said.

