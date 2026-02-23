Left Menu

Bihar Seeks GI Tag for Beloved Khobi Ki Lai Sweet

The Bihar government is pursuing a Geographical Indication tag for 'Khobi Ki Lai', a traditional sweet made from puffed amaranth seeds and khoya. The application has been made to the Geographical Indications Registry to recognize its unique regional origin. Other Bihar products already have GI tags.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has initiated efforts to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the renowned traditional sweet, 'Khobi Ki Lai'. Popular in Patna's Barh sub-division, this delicacy comprises puffed amaranth seeds, rich khoya and fine sugar, forming a melt-in-the-mouth sweetmeat.

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, the Industry Minister, revealed that an application was made to the Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai on May 19, 2025. A GI tag offers a prestigious label distinguishing products based on specific regional characteristics.

The state has already secured GI tags for several agricultural products and is considering new proposals for unique regional items. 'Khobi Ki Lai' is anticipated to join the list of GI-tagged sweets if the application succeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

