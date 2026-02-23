Bihar Seeks GI Tag for Beloved Khobi Ki Lai Sweet

The Bihar government has initiated efforts to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the renowned traditional sweet, 'Khobi Ki Lai'. Popular in Patna's Barh sub-division, this delicacy comprises puffed amaranth seeds, rich khoya and fine sugar, forming a melt-in-the-mouth sweetmeat.

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, the Industry Minister, revealed that an application was made to the Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai on May 19, 2025. A GI tag offers a prestigious label distinguishing products based on specific regional characteristics.

The state has already secured GI tags for several agricultural products and is considering new proposals for unique regional items. 'Khobi Ki Lai' is anticipated to join the list of GI-tagged sweets if the application succeeds.

