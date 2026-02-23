Patnaik to address BJD’s protest rally near Assembly on Feb 24
The opposition BJD in Odisha said it will organise a massive rally near the assembly on Tuesday to protest the alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement and the poor law and order situation. Addressing a press conference here, Acharya alleged that the paddy procurement system in the state has completely collapsed, leaving farmers distressed, while the law and order situation and womens safety have severely deteriorated.
- Country:
- India
The opposition BJD in Odisha said it will organise a massive rally near the assembly on Tuesday to protest the alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement and the ''poor'' law and order situation. Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to address the protest meeting to be held on MG Marg leading to the Assembly building, senior leader Prasanna Acharya said. The party has been staging demonstrations across Odisha for a fortnight over those issues. Addressing a press conference here, Acharya alleged that the paddy procurement system in the state has completely collapsed, leaving farmers distressed, while the law and order situation and women's safety have severely deteriorated. Acharya claimed that from the very first day of this year's procurement drive, irregularities have persisted. Farmer registration, token distribution, procurement at mandis, and issues like arbitrary deductions of weight of grain has caused immense hardship to farmers, he said. ''Across blocks and districts, farmers have been forced to take to the streets. However, the state government is unwilling to acknowledge their grievances. Instead, it continues to pat itself on the back, claiming smooth procurement operations, while official data itself proves these claims false,'' he said. According to government data, over 19 lakh farmers had registered for procurement this year. Out of them, around 1.5 lakh registrations were cancelled by the government citing various reasons. While the total paddy production in the state this year stands at 19.306 million metric tons, only 6.009 million metric tons have been procured so far, merely 31 per cent of the total production, the party said in a statement. The BJD also alleged that though the Centre raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on paddy by Rs 69 this year, the state government is not providing this benefit. As per norms, the payment should reach farmers' accounts within 48 hours of procurement, but in reality, payments are delayed by 15 to 20 days, the opposition party said, accusing the BJP government of adopting an ''anti-farmer'' policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MG Marg
- the opposition party
- Assembly
- Naveen Patnaik
- Odisha
- Prasanna Acharya
ALSO READ
BJP MP hails Rajasthan govt for presenting report in Assembly of its two years' performance
Oppn protests over paddy procurement 'mismanagement' rock Odisha assembly for fifth day
Cong MLAs briefly walk out of Haryana Assembly over govt job recruitment issue
TN's Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency has maximum voters
War of Words in Gujarat Assembly Over 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram