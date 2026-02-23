Left Menu

Bitcoin treasury company ProCap repurchases shares after crypto slump

Updated: 23-02-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:40 IST
Bitcoin treasury ​company ProCap Financial Inc ​repurchased more than ‌148,000 shares of ​its common stock, it said on Monday, as bitcoin prices have slumped ‌and dragged down shares of crypto hoarding companies.

ProCap, which is led by entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano, went public via a special-purpose acquisition ‌company in December after raising more than $750 million from ‌investors. Here are some details:

* ProCap purchased 148,241 shares on February 20 at an approximately 35% discount to the net value of ⁠the assets ​it holds * The ⁠company has committed to further closing the discount "through aggressive stock ⁠buybacks," it said in a press release

* ProCap holds more ​than 5,000 bitcoin, worth about $326 million * "Every great investor knows ⁠it is a good idea to buy assets for less than they are ⁠worth," ​said Pompliano, the CEO and chairman of ProCap

* ProCap earlier this month agreed to acquire CFO Silvia, ⁠an artificial intelligence-powered money management tool that Pompliano co-founded * Bitcoin is ⁠down more ⁠than 47% from its all-time high of above $125,000, which it hit in October

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

