UPDATE 2-Former UK ambassador to US Peter Mandelson arrested
Former British ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson has been arrested by London police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Mandelson, 72, was fired from the most prestigious posting in Britain's diplomatic service in September, when the depth of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein started to become clear. Police earlier this month began a criminal investigation into Mandelson after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government passed on communications between the former ambassador and Epstein.
"Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement relating to an investigation into a former government minister.
