UPDATE 2-Former UK ambassador to US Peter Mandelson arrested

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:45 IST
​Former British ‌ambassador to the ​U.S. Peter Mandelson has been ‌arrested by London police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Mandelson, 72, was ‌fired from the most prestigious posting ‌in Britain's diplomatic service in September, when the depth of his friendship with ⁠Jeffrey ​Epstein ⁠started to become clear. Police earlier this month began ⁠a criminal investigation into Mandelson after Prime ​Minister Keir Starmer's government passed on ⁠communications between the former ambassador and Epstein.

"Officers ⁠have ​arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public ⁠office," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement ⁠relating ⁠to an investigation into a former government minister.

