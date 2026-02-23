Cultural Clash in Court: Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex Controversy Continues

The legal battle between Hindus and Muslims over the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Masjid complex has taken a significant step forward. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allotted two weeks for all involved parties to express objections and suggestions on the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) comprehensive report regarding the dispute.

The monument, located in Dhar, is steeped in historical and religious significance, with Hindus identifying it as a sacred temple dedicated to Vagdevi, while Muslims regard it as the Kamal Maula Mosque. The ASI's report, composed of 10 volumes and more than 2,000 pages, contains detailed findings from a 98-day scientific survey of the site.

In response to the unfolding situation, the High Court will closely evaluate submissions from both sides before making any decisions, with the next hearing scheduled for March 16. The case continues to emphasize the intricate intertwining of religion and heritage within India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)