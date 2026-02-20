Left Menu

Amazon Faces Legal Battle Over Sodium Nitrite 'Suicide Kits'

The Washington Supreme Court ruled that Amazon must face lawsuits by families whose relatives died by suicide after consuming sodium nitrite purchased from its site. The court said Amazon has a duty of care, and a jury should decide if suicide was a foreseeable consequence of their sales practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 02:31 IST
Amazon Faces Legal Battle Over Sodium Nitrite 'Suicide Kits'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Washington Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that Amazon must confront lawsuits from families whose relatives died by suicide after consuming sodium nitrite purchased from the online retailer. The court rejected a lower court's decision protecting Amazon from negligence claims, asserting the company owes its customers a duty of reasonable care.

Despite Amazon's knowledge of sodium nitrite's link to suicide, it allegedly continued unrestricted sales, prompting allegations the products acted as 'suicide kits.' Twenty-eight families have pursued litigation under Washington state product liability law, seeking damages for their loved ones' deaths. Amazon has expressed condolences, maintaining its commitment to customer safety.

Sodium nitrite, commonly used as a food preservative and in scientific research, has legal applications. However, Amazon has faced criticism for previous sales practices of high-concentration sodium nitrite that families argue facilitated suicide. Amazon has since banned sales of sodium nitrite with purity levels exceeding 10%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Courts Tighten Security Amid Bomb Threats

Uttarakhand Courts Tighten Security Amid Bomb Threats

 India
2
Celebrating Statehood: Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh Mark Their Foundation Days

Celebrating Statehood: Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh Mark Their Foundation D...

 India
3
Fadnavis Advocates AI Revolution for Agriculture Amidst Global Challenges

Fadnavis Advocates AI Revolution for Agriculture Amidst Global Challenges

 India
4
Eden Devprayag: Kolkata's Premier Riverside Retreat Unveiled

Eden Devprayag: Kolkata's Premier Riverside Retreat Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026