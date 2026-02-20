Amazon Faces Legal Battle Over Sodium Nitrite 'Suicide Kits'

The Washington Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that Amazon must confront lawsuits from families whose relatives died by suicide after consuming sodium nitrite purchased from the online retailer. The court rejected a lower court's decision protecting Amazon from negligence claims, asserting the company owes its customers a duty of reasonable care.

Despite Amazon's knowledge of sodium nitrite's link to suicide, it allegedly continued unrestricted sales, prompting allegations the products acted as 'suicide kits.' Twenty-eight families have pursued litigation under Washington state product liability law, seeking damages for their loved ones' deaths. Amazon has expressed condolences, maintaining its commitment to customer safety.

Sodium nitrite, commonly used as a food preservative and in scientific research, has legal applications. However, Amazon has faced criticism for previous sales practices of high-concentration sodium nitrite that families argue facilitated suicide. Amazon has since banned sales of sodium nitrite with purity levels exceeding 10%.

