Judge Dismisses xAI's Trade Secret Claims Against OpenAI

A federal judge in California dismissed a lawsuit from Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, accusing OpenAI of stealing trade secrets. Judge Rita Lin highlighted a lack of allegations directly against OpenAI, allowing the case to be refiled.

The lawsuit, filed in September, alleged former xAI employees took source code to OpenAI, but failed to prove misconduct. Meanwhile, Musk's legal battles with OpenAI continue, with $134.5 billion sought in a separate lawsuit.

OpenAI denounces the claims as attempts to harass a competitor, amid high-stakes competition between Grok and ChatGPT technologies. The broader legal tensions underscore intense rivalries in AI innovation.