Judge Dismisses xAI's Trade Secret Claims Against OpenAI

A California federal judge dismissed xAI's lawsuit accusing OpenAI of trade secret theft. The case failed to show OpenAI's misconduct, though xAI can refile. Elon Musk seeks $134.5 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft, indicating ongoing legal battles over AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 03:16 IST
A federal judge in California dismissed a lawsuit from Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, accusing OpenAI of stealing trade secrets. Judge Rita Lin highlighted a lack of allegations directly against OpenAI, allowing the case to be refiled.

The lawsuit, filed in September, alleged former xAI employees took source code to OpenAI, but failed to prove misconduct. Meanwhile, Musk's legal battles with OpenAI continue, with $134.5 billion sought in a separate lawsuit.

OpenAI denounces the claims as attempts to harass a competitor, amid high-stakes competition between Grok and ChatGPT technologies. The broader legal tensions underscore intense rivalries in AI innovation.

