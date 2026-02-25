Trump's State of the Union: Navigating Political Turbulence and Policy Challenges

Amid a politically charged atmosphere, U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to deliver the State of the Union address, hoping to sway voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump is under scrutiny due to sinking approval ratings, economic instability, and escalating tensions with Iran, elements that complicate his agenda.

The President faces criticism over his economic policies and evolving international strategies, making this address a pivotal moment in consolidating support and managing domestic and global challenges.

