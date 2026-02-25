Left Menu

US Embassy Expands Consular Services to West Bank Settlements

The US embassy in Jerusalem is extending its consular services to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, starting with Efrat and later Beitar Illit. This move aligns with a policy shift favoring Israeli settlements, despite international concerns over their legality.

US Embassy Expands Consular Services to West Bank Settlements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The US embassy in Jerusalem announced plans to provide consular services for the first time at an Israeli settlement located in the occupied West Bank. According to a statement posted Wednesday on the embassy's social media platform X, consular officers will be offering routine passport services to US citizens this Friday in the settlement of Efrat.

The embassy also mentioned plans for similar outreach in the coming months to the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit, highlighting their effort to reach all Americans. Historically, the embassy has extended consular services to Ramallah and other Palestinian cities in the West Bank.

This move reflects a continued shift in US policy, originally instigated under President Donald Trump's administration, towards a more favorable stance on Israeli settlements. Israel's Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision, whereas Palestinian officials have yet to comment. International critics argue these settlements are illegal and hinder peace prospects as the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

