Ed Skrein to Star as Baldur in Prime Video's 'God of War' Series

British actor Ed Skrein will portray the Norse god Baldur in Prime Video's live-action adaptation of PlayStation's 'God of War'. He joins a notable cast including Ryan Hurst as Kratos. The series explores the journey of Kratos and Atreus, contending with familial legacies and divine curses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:39 IST
British actor Ed Skrein has been announced as the latest addition to the cast of Prime Video's anticipated live-action series, 'God of War.' Known for his performances in popular films like 'Deadpool' and 'Rebel Moon,' Skrein takes on the role of Baldur, a Norse god with a tumultuous character arc.

The series, adapted from PlayStation's renowned video game franchise, features Ryan Hurst portraying the central character Kratos, alongside Callum Vinson as his son Atreus. The storyline delves into their father-son relationship as they embark on a journey to fulfill a familial obligation, revealing emotional depths and divine challenges along the way.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and PlayStation Productions, the project has attracted top talent including showrunner Ronald D. Moore and director Frederick E O Toye. Currently in pre-production in Vancouver, the show promises a blend of mythological intrigue and action-packed storytelling.

