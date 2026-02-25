Kerala to Keralam: A Name Change Without Identity Crisis
The Kerala government's proposal to rename the state 'Keralam' was approved by the Union Cabinet. CPI(M) leader John Brittas assures it won't alter personal identity, countering Shashi Tharoor's playful contemplations. Emphasizing identity's resilience, Brittas asserts names like Malayalee or Mallu will persist unaffected.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has approved Kerala's proposal to change its name to 'Keralam', a decision that has sparked debates on identity. CPI(M) leader John Brittas countered Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's concerns, stating the change won't extinguish the identity of those hailing from the southern state.
Brittas emphasized that renaming does not equate to altering one's cultural identity. He pointed to similar situations in other Indian states, highlighting that locals remained the same despite linguistic adjustments in official names. He reaffirmed that Malayalees, also affectionately called Mallus, will remain unaffected.
The dialogue between the two MPs brought humor to the table with Tharoor jokingly suggesting names like 'Keralamite' resembling a microbe. Despite playful apprehensions, the consensus remains that identity isn't bound by nomenclature changes but by cultural essence, even in casual contexts like ordering food.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Keralam
- name change
- identity
- John Brittas
- Shashi Tharoor
- CPI(M)
- Union Cabinet
- Malayalee
- Mallu
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Denounces Modi's Controversial Israel Visit Amid Gaza Conflict
CPI(M) Calls Out AIADMK's Leadership in Tamil Nadu's NDA
Kerala's Political Crossroads: CPI(M) Calls for Stability Amid Calls for Change
Temple Festival Chaos: CPI(M) Leader Allegedly Attacks Police
CPI(M) Calls for Action Against Indian Figures in Epstein Files