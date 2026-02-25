Kerala to Keralam: A Name Change Without Identity Crisis

The Union Cabinet has approved Kerala's proposal to change its name to 'Keralam', a decision that has sparked debates on identity. CPI(M) leader John Brittas countered Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's concerns, stating the change won't extinguish the identity of those hailing from the southern state.

Brittas emphasized that renaming does not equate to altering one's cultural identity. He pointed to similar situations in other Indian states, highlighting that locals remained the same despite linguistic adjustments in official names. He reaffirmed that Malayalees, also affectionately called Mallus, will remain unaffected.

The dialogue between the two MPs brought humor to the table with Tharoor jokingly suggesting names like 'Keralamite' resembling a microbe. Despite playful apprehensions, the consensus remains that identity isn't bound by nomenclature changes but by cultural essence, even in casual contexts like ordering food.