Kerala to Keralam: A Name Change Without Identity Crisis

The Kerala government's proposal to rename the state 'Keralam' was approved by the Union Cabinet. CPI(M) leader John Brittas assures it won't alter personal identity, countering Shashi Tharoor's playful contemplations. Emphasizing identity's resilience, Brittas asserts names like Malayalee or Mallu will persist unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:35 IST
The Union Cabinet has approved Kerala's proposal to change its name to 'Keralam', a decision that has sparked debates on identity. CPI(M) leader John Brittas countered Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's concerns, stating the change won't extinguish the identity of those hailing from the southern state.

Brittas emphasized that renaming does not equate to altering one's cultural identity. He pointed to similar situations in other Indian states, highlighting that locals remained the same despite linguistic adjustments in official names. He reaffirmed that Malayalees, also affectionately called Mallus, will remain unaffected.

The dialogue between the two MPs brought humor to the table with Tharoor jokingly suggesting names like 'Keralamite' resembling a microbe. Despite playful apprehensions, the consensus remains that identity isn't bound by nomenclature changes but by cultural essence, even in casual contexts like ordering food.

