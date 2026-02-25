Left Menu

A Star-Studded Udaipur Affair: Vijay and Rashmika's Wedding Extravaganza

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna prepare for their extravagant wedding in Udaipur. The couple shares joyful pre-wedding moments, including a Haldi ceremony and friendly cricket match. Known for their on-screen chemistry, they label their union 'The Wedding of Virosh'. High-profile security surrounds this anticipated event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot at a luxury hotel in Udaipur. The duo, who enjoyed immense success on-screen, are holding a lavish wedding spread over two days, with festivities including a vibrant Haldi ceremony.

The Haldi setup featured circular outdoor decor surrounded by marigold petals and personalised flower-shaped name placards. The couple, known for films like 'Geetha Govindam', had fans buzzing with anticipation as they embraced this joyous occasion.

The wedding, dubbed 'The Wedding of Virosh' by fans, sees heightened security with bans on drones and private bouncers ensuring privacy. Deverakonda and Mandanna also entertained guests with a friendly game of cricket, displaying their trademark camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

