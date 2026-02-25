A Star-Studded Udaipur Affair: Vijay and Rashmika's Wedding Extravaganza

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot at a luxury hotel in Udaipur. The duo, who enjoyed immense success on-screen, are holding a lavish wedding spread over two days, with festivities including a vibrant Haldi ceremony.

The Haldi setup featured circular outdoor decor surrounded by marigold petals and personalised flower-shaped name placards. The couple, known for films like 'Geetha Govindam', had fans buzzing with anticipation as they embraced this joyous occasion.

The wedding, dubbed 'The Wedding of Virosh' by fans, sees heightened security with bans on drones and private bouncers ensuring privacy. Deverakonda and Mandanna also entertained guests with a friendly game of cricket, displaying their trademark camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)