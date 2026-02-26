Vandalism Sparks Investigation at Maharashtra's Maheshwar Temple

Authorities have stepped up an investigation into an act of vandalism at the Maheshwar Temple in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, where a group of unidentified individuals allegedly filmed social media content that damaged the historic site.

The alleged incident, captured on videos circulated online, shows people lighting torches within the protected monument's premises, endangering its intricate Hemadpanthi architecture. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) discovered smoke and burn damage on temple floors and pillars during inspection.

Following a complaint by an ASI employee, police have registered an FIR against the individuals involved and are collaborating with social media platforms to gather more information on the suspects.