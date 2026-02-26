Left Menu

Vandalism Sparks Investigation at Maharashtra's Maheshwar Temple

Officials in Maharashtra's Jalgaon have filed charges against unidentified individuals for potentially damaging the protected Maheshwar Temple. Video footage showcases the suspects using flammable substances to create torch-lit sequences for social media content, leading to visible damage and prompting a police investigation.

Authorities have stepped up an investigation into an act of vandalism at the Maheshwar Temple in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, where a group of unidentified individuals allegedly filmed social media content that damaged the historic site.

The alleged incident, captured on videos circulated online, shows people lighting torches within the protected monument's premises, endangering its intricate Hemadpanthi architecture. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) discovered smoke and burn damage on temple floors and pillars during inspection.

Following a complaint by an ASI employee, police have registered an FIR against the individuals involved and are collaborating with social media platforms to gather more information on the suspects.

