Park Chan-wook to Chair Cannes 79th: A New Era for Korean Cinema

Esteemed South Korean director Park Chan-wook will serve as the head of the main competition jury at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, the first Korean filmmaker to do so. Park is recognized for his distinctive filmmaking style and has been a longstanding favorite at Cannes.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:46 IST
Acclaimed South Korean director Park Chan-wook will lead the main competition jury at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, a historic moment as he becomes the first Korean filmmaker in this prestigious role.

The festival, set to run from May 12 to 23, will culminate with the awarding of the 2026 Palme d'Or on May 23 at the Grand Théâtre Lumiere. This decision underscores Park's notable contributions to contemporary cinema, as highlighted by festival president Iris Knobloch and director Thierry Frémaux.

Park, renowned for films like ''Old Boy'' and 2025's ''No Other Choice'', which critiques Korean capitalist society, shares a long-standing relationship with Cannes, earning accolades and comparisons to legendary filmmakers.

