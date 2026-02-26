Left Menu

Sonani Jewels' '9 to Fine': Everyday Elegance Redefined

Sonani Jewels introduces '9 to Fine,' a fine jewellery collection designed for daily elegance with 9KT gold and lab-grown diamonds. The versatile range includes rings, earrings, necklaces, and more. Emphasizing comfort and modern luxury, these pieces are ideal for work, evenings, and gifting, celebrating everyday moments with sophistication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:08 IST
Sonani Jewels' '9 to Fine': Everyday Elegance Redefined
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sonani Jewels has launched the '9 to Fine' collection, redefining daily elegance with fine jewellery that seamlessly transitions from work hours to evening outings.

Crafted in 9KT gold and featuring lab-grown diamonds, the collection includes rings, earrings, necklaces, and stackable styles, emphasizing comfort and durability alongside modern luxury.

Founder Agastya Sonani highlights the collection's emphasis on self-expression and personal gifting, offering customization options for a unique touch. '9 to Fine' is now available in their stores and online, celebrating everyday moments with sophistication and style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenger within 24 hours of booking made through airline's website: DGCA.

No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenge...

 Global
2
Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

 India
3
High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026