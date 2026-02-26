Sonani Jewels' '9 to Fine': Everyday Elegance Redefined

Sonani Jewels has launched the '9 to Fine' collection, redefining daily elegance with fine jewellery that seamlessly transitions from work hours to evening outings.

Crafted in 9KT gold and featuring lab-grown diamonds, the collection includes rings, earrings, necklaces, and stackable styles, emphasizing comfort and durability alongside modern luxury.

Founder Agastya Sonani highlights the collection's emphasis on self-expression and personal gifting, offering customization options for a unique touch. '9 to Fine' is now available in their stores and online, celebrating everyday moments with sophistication and style.

(With inputs from agencies.)