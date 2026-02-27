Left Menu

Heated Rivalry: Season 2 Set to Ignite TV Screens

The much-anticipated second season of 'Heated Rivalry' is announced for April 2027. Creator Jacob Tierney promises a compelling continuation of the hit drama that blends intense ice hockey action and LGBTQ+ romance. The series has captivated audiences, delivering a landmark portrayal of LGBTQ+ stories in sports.

Updated: 27-02-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 04:30 IST
Fans of 'Heated Rivalry' can rejoice as the popular ice hockey drama is slated to make its return with a second season in April 2027. Creator Jacob Tierney confirmed on 'CBS Mornings' that the series, lauded both for its intense gameplay and LGBTQ+ narrative, will start filming in August.

The storyline continues to follow the intense and complex relationship between rival hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie respectively. This burgeoning dynamic of competition and unexpected romance has been a crucial factor in the show's wide appeal.

Since its 2025 premiere, 'Heated Rivalry' has stood out in the realm of sports storytelling, particularly for its authentic depiction of LGBTQ+ themes. As Season 2 gears up, it will simultaneously stream on Canada's Crave and air on HBO Max in the U.S., broadening its reach and influence.

