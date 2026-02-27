Left Menu

Argentina's Glacier Law Reform: A Boon for Mining, a Fear for Environment

Argentina's Senate has passed a reform to the law protecting Andean glaciers, promoted by President Javier Milei's government to attract mining investments. Opposed by environmental groups, the reform allows provinces to set their own glacier protection standards. The bill awaits a vote in the lower house.

In a significant legislative move, Argentina's Senate approved a reform to the existing glacier protection law, a venture spearheaded by libertarian President Javier Milei's government. The reform aims to boost investments in the mining sector by easing restrictions that have long been a subject of contention.

As the Senate passed the bill with a 40 to 31 vote, environmental activists voiced strong opposition outside the Congress. The proposed amendments will next be reviewed by the lower house. The government argues this change will end 'arbitrary interpretations' of the current law, facilitating economic growth and investment.

The bill has sparked a debate between economic interests and environmental protection, with critics warning that the new law could pose significant risks to water resources. Mining companies welcome the clarity it promises, while environmentalists fear it might undermine glacier and water reserves.

