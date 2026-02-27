Tensions Escalate: Fatal US Boat Shooting in Cuban Waters Sparks Diplomatic Talks

A deadly confrontation in Cuban waters has reignited diplomatic talks between the United States and Cuba. Reports indicate that a Florida-registered speedboat, allegedly stolen, exchanged fire with Cuban soldiers, resulting in fatalities and injuries on both sides.

Cuba's deputy foreign minister, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, confirmed ongoing communications with US officials aiming to shed light on the incident. Havana has released the names of the suspects, accusing them of planning to invade and commit acts of terrorism against Cuba.

The US Department of Homeland Security and the US Coast Guard have launched an investigation. As political tensions heighten, many questions remain unanswered about the motivations behind this ill-fated boat journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)