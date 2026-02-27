Left Menu

Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals

Meta Platforms has inked a multi-billion dollar agreement with Google to rent artificial intelligence chips, aiming to develop new AI models. This deal forms part of a broader trend where companies are heavily investing in AI infrastructure to meet increasing demand, using TPUs and GPUs from major tech players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 06:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 06:26 IST
Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms has entered a multi-billion dollar agreement to rent artificial intelligence chips from Google, according to a report by The Information. This move is part of Meta's effort to develop new AI models amidst a surge in demand for advanced artificial intelligence systems.

The multi-year deal highlights an industry trend where key players like Meta and Google are investing heavily in AI chips and infrastructure. Despite requests for comments from Reuters, both tech giants remain tight-lipped about the specifics. Additionally, Advanced Micro Devices recently announced it plans to sell up to $60 billion in AI chips to Meta.

Google is also making strides by promoting its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) as strong competitors to Nvidia's dominant GPUs, aiming to boost its cloud revenue. Meanwhile, Meta is reportedly negotiating with Google for TPUs in its data centers by next year, although the details of these discussions are yet to be finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
OpenAI Strengthens Canadian Safety Ties Post-‘Tumbler Ridge Tragedy’

OpenAI Strengthens Canadian Safety Ties Post-‘Tumbler Ridge Tragedy’

 Global
2
Argentina's Glacier Law Reform: A Boon for Mining, a Fear for Environment

Argentina's Glacier Law Reform: A Boon for Mining, a Fear for Environment

 Global
3
Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals

Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals

 Global
4
Controversial Detention of Columbia Student Stirs Debate

Controversial Detention of Columbia Student Stirs Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026