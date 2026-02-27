Left Menu

Interfaith Dialogue: Patriarch Meets Prime Minister

Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a wide range of issues. The meeting also included Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Kerala state unit President. Modi expressed his honor in meeting the religious leader.

Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, engaged in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Their discussions spanned various significant issues concerning both religious and political landscapes.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, President of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala state unit, attended the meeting, indicating the importance of this dialogue in enhancing interfaith and political relations.

Prime Minister Modi took to social media to express his honor in hosting Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, highlighting the importance of the discourse held with the Patriarch of Antioch and All The East.

