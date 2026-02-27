Delhi Launches 'Dekho Meri Dilli': A Modern Twist to Heritage Tourism

The Delhi government introduced 'Dekho Meri Dilli', an electric double-decker bus service designed to showcase the capital's heritage sites and landmarks. This initiative, flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, seeks to offer tourists a comprehensive view of Delhi's historical and modern attractions.

Under a public-private partnership with the Hindujа Group, the 63-seater bus will operate on a fixed route, covering major sites such as INA-Delhi Haat, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and India Gate. The service emphasizes green mobility, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and improve tourism experiences.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted the broader strategy to position Delhi as a tourism hub, with plans for global events like an international film festival. Modernizing transport infrastructure is also on the agenda, aiming to enhance the city's appeal further.

(With inputs from agencies.)