Olectra Greentech Powers Ahead with Major Electric Bus Order in Hyderabad

Olectra Greentech Ltd has received a Letter of Intent from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation for 1,085 electric buses under the PM E-DRIVE initiative. The buses will enhance Hyderabad's sustainable public transport, supporting India's clean energy goals, featuring advanced designs and inclusive mobility options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable urban transport, Olectra Greentech Ltd announced the acquisition of a Letter of Intent from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation for 1,085 electric buses under the PM E-DRIVE initiative.

The electric buses will operate in Hyderabad, bolstering the city's clean transit infrastructure. Olectra Managing Director Mahesh Babu expressed enthusiasm for the project, aligning it with the company's dedication to the Make in India vision and India's net-zero goals.

The buses, designed for Indian road conditions, feature advanced suspension systems and high-capacity batteries with a 250 km range. Additionally, they include wheelchair access, reflecting Olectra's focus on inclusive mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

