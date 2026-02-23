Olectra Greentech Powers Ahead with Major Electric Bus Order in Hyderabad

In a significant move towards sustainable urban transport, Olectra Greentech Ltd announced the acquisition of a Letter of Intent from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation for 1,085 electric buses under the PM E-DRIVE initiative.

The electric buses will operate in Hyderabad, bolstering the city's clean transit infrastructure. Olectra Managing Director Mahesh Babu expressed enthusiasm for the project, aligning it with the company's dedication to the Make in India vision and India's net-zero goals.

The buses, designed for Indian road conditions, feature advanced suspension systems and high-capacity batteries with a 250 km range. Additionally, they include wheelchair access, reflecting Olectra's focus on inclusive mobility solutions.

