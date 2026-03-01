Left Menu

Olivia Dean Dominates BRIT Awards with Four Major Wins

Olivia Dean emerged as the big winner at the BRIT Awards held in Manchester, snagging four notable titles including Artist of the Year and Pop Act. The ceremony also celebrated achievements across various music genres, highlighting talents like Sam Fender, Rosalia, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 01-03-2026 04:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 04:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Olivia Dean was the standout performer at the BRIT Awards held on Saturday, securing four top honors including Artist of the Year and the Mastercard Album of the Year for her work "The Art of Loving." The annual event, celebrating the best in British pop music, took place in Manchester.

Among the winners were Sam Fender, who, alongside Dean, clinched Song of the Year with "Rein Me In," and Lola Young, who was recognized as the Breakthrough Artist. The awards night also acknowledged international talents such as Rosalia and Geese in various categories.

Other notable accolades included the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Ozzy Osbourne, and the Outstanding Contribution to Music, awarded to Mark Ronson. The ceremony underlined the diverse and dynamic nature of the music industry, showcasing achievements across genres including rock, pop, and R&B.

