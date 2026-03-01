UN Security Council Divided: Escalating Tensions Between US, Israel, and Iran
At an emergency UN Security Council meeting, US and Israel clashed with Iran over regional attacks. Secretary-General Guterres called for de-escalation, warning of broader conflict risks. The US and Israel justified their military actions citing global security, while Iran condemned them as unlawful. Calls were made for renewed diplomatic negotiations.
The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting, witnessing a heated clash between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The international community, led by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, urged restraint and called for a return to diplomatic negotiations to prevent the crisis from escalating further across the region and beyond.
The US and Israeli ambassadors defended their military strikes against Iran, citing the necessity to curb a nuclear threat. In contrast, Iran condemned these actions as war crimes, accusing the US of hostile actions. The growing military tensions have sparked fears of a protracted conflict that might destabilize the entire region.
As the Security Council session progressed, other major powers, including Russia, China, and European nations, emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts over military solutions. They called for the immediate cessation of aggressive acts and urged a return to negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, a deal from which the US had previously withdrawn in 2018.
(With inputs from agencies.)
