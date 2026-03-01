Left Menu

UN Security Council Divided: Escalating Tensions Between US, Israel, and Iran

At an emergency UN Security Council meeting, US and Israel clashed with Iran over regional attacks. Secretary-General Guterres called for de-escalation, warning of broader conflict risks. The US and Israel justified their military actions citing global security, while Iran condemned them as unlawful. Calls were made for renewed diplomatic negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 01-03-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 06:21 IST
UN Security Council Divided: Escalating Tensions Between US, Israel, and Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting, witnessing a heated clash between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The international community, led by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, urged restraint and called for a return to diplomatic negotiations to prevent the crisis from escalating further across the region and beyond.

The US and Israeli ambassadors defended their military strikes against Iran, citing the necessity to curb a nuclear threat. In contrast, Iran condemned these actions as war crimes, accusing the US of hostile actions. The growing military tensions have sparked fears of a protracted conflict that might destabilize the entire region.

As the Security Council session progressed, other major powers, including Russia, China, and European nations, emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts over military solutions. They called for the immediate cessation of aggressive acts and urged a return to negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, a deal from which the US had previously withdrawn in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cross-Border Tensions: Kabul Erupts Amid Afghan-Pakistani Skirmishes

Cross-Border Tensions: Kabul Erupts Amid Afghan-Pakistani Skirmishes

 Global
2
End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Legacy and Iran's Uncertain Future

End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Legacy and Iran's Uncertain Future

 United Arab Emirates
3
Iranian Cabinet warns that this 'great crime will never go unanswered' after Khamenei is killed by US-Israeli campaign, reports AP.

Iranian Cabinet warns that this 'great crime will never go unanswered' after...

 Global
4
The Iron Fist: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Dominant Rule and Its Legacy

The Iron Fist: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Dominant Rule and Its Legacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026