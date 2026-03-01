U.S. Stance on Strategic Petroleum Reserve: No Release Planned

The United States is reportedly not contemplating the release of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) in response to strikes on Iran, according to a Financial Times report. Citing an official from the Department of Energy, the report highlights that there have been no discussions on the matter.

Amid fears of an increase in crude oil prices, the official confirmed to the Financial Times that no measures involving the SPR have been considered by the Trump administration. This response addresses concerns arising in the aftermath of the Iran strikes.

Reuters has indicated that it could not immediately verify the report's claims, leaving the situation open to further developments and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)