Left Menu

U.S. Stance on Strategic Petroleum Reserve: No Release Planned

The U.S. is reportedly not considering releasing oil from its strategic petroleum reserve following recent strikes on Iran. A Department of Energy official stated that no discussions regarding the SPR have occurred, despite concerns about potential increases in crude oil prices. Reuters has not verified the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 05:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 05:40 IST
U.S. Stance on Strategic Petroleum Reserve: No Release Planned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is reportedly not contemplating the release of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) in response to strikes on Iran, according to a Financial Times report. Citing an official from the Department of Energy, the report highlights that there have been no discussions on the matter.

Amid fears of an increase in crude oil prices, the official confirmed to the Financial Times that no measures involving the SPR have been considered by the Trump administration. This response addresses concerns arising in the aftermath of the Iran strikes.

Reuters has indicated that it could not immediately verify the report's claims, leaving the situation open to further developments and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Strike: The Dramatic Impact of Khamenei's Death

High-Stakes Strike: The Dramatic Impact of Khamenei's Death

 Global
2
U.S. and Israel's Bold Move: Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Shocks Iran

U.S. and Israel's Bold Move: Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Shocks Iran

 United Arab Emirates
3
U.S. Stance on Strategic Petroleum Reserve: No Release Planned

U.S. Stance on Strategic Petroleum Reserve: No Release Planned

 Global
4
Middle East Battered: Iranian Strikes Target Dubai's Icons and Airports

Middle East Battered: Iranian Strikes Target Dubai's Icons and Airports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026