Sustainable Solutions: London's Urban Farmer Project

Earlier this year, London's social entrepreneur Taz Khan MBE initiated the Urban Farmer Project, an innovative scheme in the City of London aimed at transforming surplus food into nutritious meals for vulnerable groups.

The project is expected to distribute over 20,000 meals while showcasing a scalable circular food production model in the capital. Khan, an award-winning community leader, builds on his mission to tackle food waste and urban food insecurity by implementing city-based solutions rooted in the circular economy.

With vast experience in both culinary arts and community engagement, Khan's integrated framework offers a blueprint for metropolitan centers facing food waste, workforce challenges, and sustainability commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)