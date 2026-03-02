Sustainable Solutions: London's Urban Farmer Project
Taz Khan MBE has launched the Urban Farmer Project in London, producing meals for vulnerable communities using surplus food. This initiative supports over 25,000 people and highlights sustainable practices. Supported by major UK media and inspired by ancient traditions, Khan offers scalable solutions for urban food challenges.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Earlier this year, London's social entrepreneur Taz Khan MBE initiated the Urban Farmer Project, an innovative scheme in the City of London aimed at transforming surplus food into nutritious meals for vulnerable groups.
The project is expected to distribute over 20,000 meals while showcasing a scalable circular food production model in the capital. Khan, an award-winning community leader, builds on his mission to tackle food waste and urban food insecurity by implementing city-based solutions rooted in the circular economy.
With vast experience in both culinary arts and community engagement, Khan's integrated framework offers a blueprint for metropolitan centers facing food waste, workforce challenges, and sustainability commitments.
