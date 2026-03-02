Left Menu

Karnataka's Silk Saga: Politics and Preservation

Karnataka Minister H C Mahadevappa assured that the T Narsipura silk factory will not close, countering BJP claims. The government reviewed a land allocation plan to ensure the factory's prioritization. The BJP accused the Congress of threatening the Mysore Silk brand, but Mahadevappa dismissed these concerns as baseless.

Updated: 02-03-2026 15:18 IST
  • India

In a strong rebuttal to claims made by the BJP, Karnataka Minister H C Mahadevappa confirmed that the silk factory in T Narsipura will remain operational. Amidst the political tussle, Mahadevappa emphasized the government's dedication to the factory's growth and dismissed fears of its closure as politically motivated.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress government of trying to convert land from Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation's T Narsipura unit for a stadium. Ashoka warned that such actions could disrupt the unit's operations, endangering the renowned Mysore Silk brand and workers' livelihoods.

Mahadevappa countered Ashoka's allegations by ensuring that no stadium would be built if it threatens the factory. He stressed the priority given to the silk unit and accused the BJP of stirring confusion for political ends while affirming that workers' interests remain the administration's top concern.

