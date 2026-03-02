Karnataka's Silk Saga: Politics and Preservation

In a strong rebuttal to claims made by the BJP, Karnataka Minister H C Mahadevappa confirmed that the silk factory in T Narsipura will remain operational. Amidst the political tussle, Mahadevappa emphasized the government's dedication to the factory's growth and dismissed fears of its closure as politically motivated.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress government of trying to convert land from Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation's T Narsipura unit for a stadium. Ashoka warned that such actions could disrupt the unit's operations, endangering the renowned Mysore Silk brand and workers' livelihoods.

Mahadevappa countered Ashoka's allegations by ensuring that no stadium would be built if it threatens the factory. He stressed the priority given to the silk unit and accused the BJP of stirring confusion for political ends while affirming that workers' interests remain the administration's top concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)