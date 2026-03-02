Sunil Bharti Mittal: Trailblazer in Global Telecommunications Honored with GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the visionary Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the global telecom industry body, GSMA. As the first Indian recipient of this accolade, Mittal's transformative contributions to the telecommunications industry have reshaped global connectivity.

The award was presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, attended by Spain's King Felipe VI, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the President of Catalonia, Salvador Illa, and other industry leaders. Mittal expressed his gratitude, highlighting the collective efforts of Bharti and acknowledging India's rising prominence in the global telecom arena.

Mittal's expansive career includes founding Bharti Airtel, now operational in 14 African nations, and serving as GSMA Chairman from 2017 to 2018. He has advocated for policies to foster investment and innovation while emphasizing digital inclusion and the importance of connecting underserved populations. His prior accolades include GSMA's Chairman's Award in 2008 and 2016.