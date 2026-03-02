Dabur Ventures into Luxury Skincare with RAS Beauty Investment

In a strategic business move, Dabur India has announced a significant Rs 60 crore investment to acquire a minority stake in RAS Beauty, a luxury skincare company. This partnership, formalized through Dabur's investment arm, Dabur Ventures, marks a pivotal step into the burgeoning premium beauty sector.

RAS Beauty, founded by three women, has become a standout digital-first brand in Raipur. The company prides itself on its 'Farm-to-Face' philosophy, offering products like face elixirs, serums, and moisturizers armed with nature-derived actives and essential oils, capturing a niche in natural beauty.

Dabur's Executive Director, Abhinav Dhall, emphasized the potential for robust growth in the premium beauty market, noting RAS's significant 75% CAGR over three years. RAS co-founder Shubhika Jain highlighted plans to leverage this investment to boost their omnichannel strategy and strengthen R&D, aiming to establish RAS as an iconic name in luxury skincare both in India and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)