Dabur Ventures into Luxury Skincare with RAS Beauty Investment
Dabur announced a Rs 60 crore investment in RAS Beauty, a luxury skincare D2C company. Founded by three women, this Raipur-based brand excels in 'Farm-to-Face' skincare. With a CAGR of 75% over three years, RAS aims to enhance its omnichannel presence and R&D capabilities with Dabur's support.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic business move, Dabur India has announced a significant Rs 60 crore investment to acquire a minority stake in RAS Beauty, a luxury skincare company. This partnership, formalized through Dabur's investment arm, Dabur Ventures, marks a pivotal step into the burgeoning premium beauty sector.
RAS Beauty, founded by three women, has become a standout digital-first brand in Raipur. The company prides itself on its 'Farm-to-Face' philosophy, offering products like face elixirs, serums, and moisturizers armed with nature-derived actives and essential oils, capturing a niche in natural beauty.
Dabur's Executive Director, Abhinav Dhall, emphasized the potential for robust growth in the premium beauty market, noting RAS's significant 75% CAGR over three years. RAS co-founder Shubhika Jain highlighted plans to leverage this investment to boost their omnichannel strategy and strengthen R&D, aiming to establish RAS as an iconic name in luxury skincare both in India and internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting AIIB-Investment Ties: India and AIIB President Meet
Health Sector Updates: Global Deals and Investments at a Glance
Tata Steel's Bold Investment in Advanced Green Steel
Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions
Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors for J'khand's development: N Chandrasekaran.