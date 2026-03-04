Mathura's Holi: A Festival Painted in Tradition and Security

The streets of Mathura turned into a riot of colors as devotees and locals gathered to celebrate Holi with traditional zeal on Wednesday. With festivities taking place outside temple premises, the ancient town's vivid celebration reflects its deep-rooted tradition, contrasting with the quiet reverence inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Each temple in Mathura follows distinct Holi rituals. The Holi celebrations at the Sri Bankey Bihari Temple culminate with Holika Dahan, while the Old Keshavdev Temple plans a 'bhajan sandhya' and flower Holi. The Sri Garun Govind Temple concludes festivities with the traditional 'Huranga'.

In the backdrop of these exuberant celebrations, authorities have ramped up security across Mathura, dividing the district into carefully monitored sectors and deploying police teams to ensure safety. An integrated control room bolsters these efforts, providing round-the-clock emergency assistance as visitors and locals join in this jubilant festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)