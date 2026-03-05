Governor's Shake-up at Kerala University: Vice Chancellor Dismissed

In a surprising administrative move, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar dismissed K K Geethakumary from her position as Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit. This decision comes amidst controversy and allegations.

Taking over temporarily is Ciza Thomas, who currently serves as Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. This swift change in leadership, however, has left many questions unanswered, as the official notification from Kerala Raj Bhavan provided no explanation for Geethakumary's removal.

The university finds itself embroiled in a series of contentious issues, from the irregular BFA degree granted to an activist student, A Kalesh, to complaints lodged by the Save University Campaign Committee against Geethakumary. These complaints argue violations in recruitment freezes and unauthorized land allotments, leading to intensified scrutiny from the Governor's office.

