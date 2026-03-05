Left Menu

Governor's Shake-up at Kerala University: Vice Chancellor Dismissed

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, also the Chancellor of state universities, removed K K Geethakumary from her role as Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit. Ciza Thomas has been assigned as an interim replacement. The dismissal surrounds allegations and past administrative decisions, sparking controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:16 IST
In a surprising administrative move, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar dismissed K K Geethakumary from her position as Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit. This decision comes amidst controversy and allegations.

Taking over temporarily is Ciza Thomas, who currently serves as Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. This swift change in leadership, however, has left many questions unanswered, as the official notification from Kerala Raj Bhavan provided no explanation for Geethakumary's removal.

The university finds itself embroiled in a series of contentious issues, from the irregular BFA degree granted to an activist student, A Kalesh, to complaints lodged by the Save University Campaign Committee against Geethakumary. These complaints argue violations in recruitment freezes and unauthorized land allotments, leading to intensified scrutiny from the Governor's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

