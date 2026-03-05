EXCLUSIVE-Trump tells Reuters he backs Kurds launching Iran offensive
U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters during a telephone interview on Thursday that he backs the Kurds launching an Iran offensive.
"I think it's wonderful that they want to do that, I'd be all for it," Trump said.
When asked if the United States would provide or had offered air cover for any Kurdish offensive, Trump said: "I can't tell you that."
