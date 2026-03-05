EXCLUSIVE-Trump tells Reuters he backs Kurds launching Iran offensive

​U.S. President ​Donald ‌Trump told Reuters ​during a telephone ‌interview on Thursday that he backs the Kurds launching ‌an Iran offensive.

"I think ‌it's wonderful that they want to do ⁠that, ​I'd ⁠be all for it," Trump said.

When ⁠asked if the ​United States would provide ⁠or had offered air cover ⁠for ​any Kurdish offensive, Trump said: "I can't ⁠tell you that."

