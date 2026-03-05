Left Menu

Negligence at the Zoo: The Tragic Death of a Sangai Deer

A Sangai deer, a protected species, died at the National Zoological Park. Although under observation for a limb injury, alleged inadequate monitoring and veterinary care may have contributed to its death. The Zoo authority has not addressed these claims of negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:09 IST
A Sangai deer, categorized as a Schedule-I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, passed away at the National Zoological Park on Thursday, raising questions about the Zoo's care standards.

The deer was receiving care for an injury, as it had a plaster on its hind limb and required rigorous monitoring. An official stated that the animal's health was under scrutiny but pointed to lapses in supervision and timely veterinary response as contributors to its demise at 7.30 pm.

While the Zoo authority remains silent on these allegations, the disclosure highlights potential negligence, with accusations of inadequate monitoring aggravating the deer's health condition, possibly leading to its unfortunate end within the zoo's care.

