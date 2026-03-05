Kate Middleton Celebrates Holi with British Indian Community in Leicester

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was warmly received by enthusiastic crowds from the British Indian community during her visit to Leicester to mark the Holi festival. The solo tour aimed to celebrate the culture, community, and heritage of the British Indian population in Leicester.

At the Belgrave Neighbourhood Centre, Kate enjoyed chai and mithai while being adorned with a garland of roses and pearls, symbolizing spring, love, color, and new life. She watched a Bollywood dance performance and a rehearsal of choreographer Aakash Odedra's new work, 'Songs of the Bulbul', reflecting an ancient Sufi story.

Kate also visited the city's famous 'Golden Mile' and engaged with local businesses to understand their community contributions. After a stop at a sari store and enjoying chai, she concluded her tour at the Shreeji Dham Haveli temple, learning about their cultural activities and recent Holi celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)