Left Menu

Kate Middleton Celebrates Holi with British Indian Community in Leicester

Kate Middleton partook in Holi celebrations with the British Indian community in Leicester, engaging in cultural festivities, including a Bollywood dance. Her visit emphasized the community's cultural heritage, concluding with tours of family-run businesses on the famous 'Golden Mile' and the Shreeji Dham Haveli temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:28 IST
Kate Middleton Celebrates Holi with British Indian Community in Leicester
Kate Middleton
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was warmly received by enthusiastic crowds from the British Indian community during her visit to Leicester to mark the Holi festival. The solo tour aimed to celebrate the culture, community, and heritage of the British Indian population in Leicester.

At the Belgrave Neighbourhood Centre, Kate enjoyed chai and mithai while being adorned with a garland of roses and pearls, symbolizing spring, love, color, and new life. She watched a Bollywood dance performance and a rehearsal of choreographer Aakash Odedra's new work, 'Songs of the Bulbul', reflecting an ancient Sufi story.

Kate also visited the city's famous 'Golden Mile' and engaged with local businesses to understand their community contributions. After a stop at a sari store and enjoying chai, she concluded her tour at the Shreeji Dham Haveli temple, learning about their cultural activities and recent Holi celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britney Spears arrested on suspicion of DUI

Britney Spears arrested on suspicion of DUI

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Polish alternative to EU's 'SAFE' will not lower central bank's reserves, says governor

UPDATE 2-Polish alternative to EU's 'SAFE' will not lower central bank's res...

 Global
3
Finland reiterates support for India's permanent UNSC membership as New Delhi welcomes Helsinki's interest in Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative

Finland reiterates support for India's permanent UNSC membership as New Delh...

 India
4
Most US stocks fall as oil prices climb more

Most US stocks fall as oil prices climb more

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026