Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Propaganda Movies and Highlights Kerala's Resilience

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, engaged with students at Marian College in Kuttikkanam, critiquing the film 'Kerala Story-2 Goes Beyond' for its lack of truthfulness and cultural depth. He highlighted how movies and media are increasingly utilized as tools of propaganda, further dividing society for the gain of a select few.

During the discussion, Gandhi emphasized the failure to understand Kerala's rich traditions. He reflected on his personal experiences in Wayanad, acknowledging the unity and resilience demonstrated by the people despite adversities. He urged students to respect local culture while embracing global learning.

Gandhi also addressed broader issues such as India's need for data control to excel in artificial intelligence, the strategic oil dependencies impacted by Middle Eastern conflicts, and the distortions in India's education system due to ideological biases. He compared the challenges in politics to martial arts, underscoring dedication's necessity in both fields.