Trust and Triumph: The Rise of Nagabushana Reddy in Real Estate

Mr. Nagabushana Reddy, CEO of NBR Group, won 'Entrepreneur of the Year' at the 2026 South India Business Excellence Awards for his integrity and strategic foresight in real estate. His 'nature-first' approach has shaped Bengaluru's skyline and development, emphasizing trust and sustainable growth over flashy marketing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:42 IST
BENGALURU, March 06, 2026 – In a sector where success is often quantified by square feet, Mr. Nagabushana Reddy has set a different standard—trust. At the 2026 South India Business Excellence Awards, Mr. Reddy, CEO of NBR Group, received the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' honor in Real Estate & Infrastructure Development.

Presented by Olympic icon Saina Nehwal, the award highlights Mr. Reddy's journey since 1998 in shaping NBR into a key player, overseeing over 12 million square feet of development. Known for prioritizing legal clarity and delivery, Reddy recognized South India's economic surge, betting on growth areas like Sarjapur Road before the real estate boom.

Under his leadership, NBR Group is synonymous with 'Resort-Style Living,' focusing on eco-conscious designs and community-building, sustaining through economic fluctuations. His commitment to blending traditional values with modern technology, such as Aluminium Formwork and digital transparency, has resulted in high customer loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

