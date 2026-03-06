Stalin Questions India's Dependency on US for Energy Choices

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has openly questioned India's reliance on foreign approval for its energy requirements. His remarks followed the United States' 30-day waiver for Indian refiners to buy Russian oil, amidst deteriorating relations with Iran.

Stalin also voiced his concerns over the recent sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena by the US military near Sri Lanka. The incident occurred just two days after the ship took part in the International Fleet Review 2026 naval exercise hosted by India in Vishakapatnam.

The DMK leader emphasized the need for India to safeguard its international standing, strategic interests, and sovereignty, criticizing the Union BJP government for compromising on India's tradition of an independent foreign policy. Stalin's comments highlight the broader geopolitical tensions involving the United States, India, and Iran.