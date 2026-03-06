Reviving Heritage: Delhi's Town Hall to Transform into Cultural Hub

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in collaboration with the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation, is developing a plan to convert the historic Town Hall into a cultural hub for public use, officials announced on Friday.

Initially, the strategy involved using part of the 160-year-old complex, once the municipal headquarters in Chandni Chowk, for public functions. Now, the civic body aims to conserve, restore, and repurpose it to maintain its heritage while opening it to the public under a revenue-sharing model. Officials warned that restoration work will be intensive, with costs potentially exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Classified as a Grade-A heritage structure under Delhi's regulations, the Town Hall is slated for a thorough redevelopment. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has enlisted the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation for a proposal integrating heritage redevelopment and tourism. While the building has suffered deterioration since its vacancy in 2012, plans to restore historic maps, documents, and artifacts are underway.