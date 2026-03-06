Jackie Shroff Remembers Iconic Comedian Shammi on Death Anniversary

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff honored the late cinema icon Shammi with a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, marking her eighth death anniversary. In his post, Shroff shared a nostalgic black-and-white photograph of the actress and captioned it, ''Remembering Shammi ji on her death anniversary.''

Shammi, whose real name was Nargis Rabadi, was celebrated for her exceptional comedic skills and became a staple in Indian cinema. Over her illustrious career, she appeared in more than 200 films, including notable titles such as ''Ustad Pedro'', ''Dil Apna Aur Preet Parayi'', and ''The Burning Train.'' Shammi graced television screens with roles in popular shows like ''Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh'' and ''Filmi Chakkar.'' She passed away in March 2018 following a prolonged illness, leaving a remarkable legacy at the age of 87.

Jackie Shroff, currently showcasing his versatility in the film ''Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'', directed by Sameer Vidwans and co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, paid tribute to the comedy legend, highlighting her significant contribution to the industry.

