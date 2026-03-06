Selected Teams Up with Arjun Rampal for Timeless Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign

Selected has announced a collaboration with Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, making him the face of its Spring Summer 2026 campaign, which highlights a fusion of contemporary design and timeless style.

The Danish brand remains true to its Scandinavian roots, emphasizing clean and quality-led minimalism. Their latest collection emphasizes premium linen pieces, designed in soft neutrals and muted greens, pledging longevity and versatility.

Sumit Dhingra, CEO of Bestseller India, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting Arjun Rampal's embodiment of understated sophistication, aligning perfectly with the brand's ethos. The campaign underscores a move towards prioritizing enduring style over fleeting trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)