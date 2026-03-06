Left Menu

Selected Teams Up with Arjun Rampal for Timeless Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign

The international brand Selected has partnered with actor Arjun Rampal for its Spring Summer 2026 campaign, emphasizing contemporary design, thoughtful craftsmanship, and timeless style rooted in Scandinavian minimalism. The collection focuses on premium linen pieces and Arjun Rampal's refined, natural style aligns with the brand's philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:16 IST
Selected Teams Up with Arjun Rampal for Timeless Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Selected has announced a collaboration with Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, making him the face of its Spring Summer 2026 campaign, which highlights a fusion of contemporary design and timeless style.

The Danish brand remains true to its Scandinavian roots, emphasizing clean and quality-led minimalism. Their latest collection emphasizes premium linen pieces, designed in soft neutrals and muted greens, pledging longevity and versatility.

Sumit Dhingra, CEO of Bestseller India, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting Arjun Rampal's embodiment of understated sophistication, aligning perfectly with the brand's ethos. The campaign underscores a move towards prioritizing enduring style over fleeting trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

 India
2
CPI Urges New West Bengal Governor to Uphold State Rights

CPI Urges New West Bengal Governor to Uphold State Rights

 India
3
From Paws to Passengers: PetX Jets' Unexpected Demand Amid Middle East Crisis

From Paws to Passengers: PetX Jets' Unexpected Demand Amid Middle East Crisi...

 Global
4
Karnataka's 11G Economic Vision: Balancing Welfare and Infrastructure

Karnataka's 11G Economic Vision: Balancing Welfare and Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026