Arjun Rampal Joins Shailesh Verma's Family Drama

Actor Arjun Rampal is taking on a new role in an upcoming untitled film directed by Shailesh Verma. The project, described as a family drama, aims to entertain while delivering a meaningful social message.

The film celebrates life's simple values, examining deep-rooted connections and the significance of cherished relationships. This project marks the first collaboration between Rampal and Verma, adding anticipation to its release.

Produced by Paras Software and VEMO Multimedia Pvt Ltd, the film is slated for a theatrical release in August. Rampal's recent performance in 'Dhurandhar' was a success, grossing over Rs 1000 crore, which has set high expectations for this upcoming venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)