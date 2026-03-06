Tribal Art Takes Center Stage at New Delhi Fest

The Tribes Art Fest 2026 in New Delhi is witnessing an incredible turnout and substantial sales, generating nearly Rs 30 lakh in just four days. Tribal artists from remote villages and forests have captivated both domestic and international audiences with their intricate artworks.

Ranjana Chopra, Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, highlighted the event's aim to provide a larger platform for these artists. Featuring 73 artists, with over 45 women among them, the exhibition connects their work to global markets, showcasing styles such as Warli, Gond, Bhil, and Sohrai.

Among the standout artists is Putli Ganju from Jharkhand, renowned for her traditional Sohrai art, and Santoshi Shyam from Madhya Pradesh, who presents Gond art in modern styles. Their works, alongside others, reflect a burgeoning international demand, pointing to a bright future for tribal artistry.

