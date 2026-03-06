Left Menu

Tribal Art Takes Center Stage at New Delhi Fest

The Tribes Art Fest 2026 in New Delhi showcases traditional tribal art from across India, generating impressive sales and international interest. With 73 artists participating, including notable figures like Putli Ganju and Santoshi Shyam, the exhibition underscores a growing global appreciation for indigenous art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:24 IST
Tribal Art Takes Center Stage at New Delhi Fest
The Tribes Art Fest 2026 in New Delhi is witnessing an incredible turnout and substantial sales, generating nearly Rs 30 lakh in just four days. Tribal artists from remote villages and forests have captivated both domestic and international audiences with their intricate artworks.

Ranjana Chopra, Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, highlighted the event's aim to provide a larger platform for these artists. Featuring 73 artists, with over 45 women among them, the exhibition connects their work to global markets, showcasing styles such as Warli, Gond, Bhil, and Sohrai.

Among the standout artists is Putli Ganju from Jharkhand, renowned for her traditional Sohrai art, and Santoshi Shyam from Madhya Pradesh, who presents Gond art in modern styles. Their works, alongside others, reflect a burgeoning international demand, pointing to a bright future for tribal artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

